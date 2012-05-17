版本:
JPMorgan's future losses at the mercy of an obscure index

By Daniel Wilchins and Carrick Mollenkamp	
    May 17 It's the biggest parlor game on Wall
Street: Estimating how large JPMorgan Chase & Co's 
trading loss will be from a hedging strategy that went wrong.	
    The biggest U.S. bank by assets has already disclosed $2
billion of paper losses, and Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said it
could lose another $1 billion or more. 	
    The losses will grow, some traders say, because it appears
JPMorgan has only sold a small portion of its position, leaving
it vulnerable to price swings in a thinly traded market. Others
are not so sure the bank will suffer much more than it already
has. Dimon said the bank won't rashly sell, and any additional
losses could arise throughout the year. A JPMorgan spokeswoman
declined comment.	
    The source of JPMorgan's problems is an obscure group of
indexes that track the performance of corporate bonds. One of
the indexes, the Markit CDX NA IG Series 9 maturing in 2017, is
essentially a portfolio of credit default swaps - basically
contracts that protect against default by a borrower.	
    This particular index is tied to the credit quality of 121
North American investment-grade bond issuers, including such
names as Kraft Foods and Wal-Mart Stores. 	
    JPMorgan used that index, and others, to bet that credit
markets would strengthen. Because that position is widely known
on Wall Street, many traders are betting the opposite way in the
hope of profiting as the bank's losses increase. The index has
been moving against JPMorgan in recent days. 	
    Oppenheimer & Co used the average of the index in 2011 - 141
- to estimate on a straight line basis a theoretical additional
loss for the bank of $5.9 billion. Oppenheimer analysts,
however, cautioned that such a large loss was unlikely. "We
think the number will be less" than a $5 billion estimate, they
said. 	
    For starters, they said, JPMorgan likely offset the trading
position before announcing the loss. Their analysis also
reflects a trade in a vacuum without any counter-bets.
Additionally, credit quality has been improving so "the
underlying market has moved in JPM's favor," they said.	
    Some analysts are frustrated at how difficult it is to
determine the source of the bank's losses. "I've been through
this exercise a few times, and I can't make the numbers make
sense," said Michael Johnson, chief market strategist at
brokerage M.S. Howells, who helped put together earlier versions
of the credit derivatives index.	
    	
    	
    	
    The Markit CDX NA IG 9 index maturing in 2017
 stood at 128 on May 10, just before Dimon
announced the losses, up from 112 at end-March, according to
Markit. Higher values for the index indicate the market sees
credit quality as having deteriorated, which hurts JPMorgan. On
May 11, the index jumped to 139, and on Wednesday, it traded
near 150.	
    Without knowing the specific details of JPMorgan's trades,
precise figures for the bank's losses are hard to determine. The
total size of JPMorgan's bets and the dates and prices it paid
to place the bets are not known. It's also not known what trades
the bank has made to counteract the losses.	
    What's more, the current higher value of the index may
entice hedge funds and other investors to sell credit protection
on the index, which amounts to buying exposure to the portfolio
of credits. If that happens it could help JPMorgan by moving the
index level lower.	
    	
    WHALE SPOTTING	
    JPMorgan's trades are based on credit derivative indexes
conceived by JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley a decade ago to
allow banks, hedge funds and corporate treasury departments to
buy and sell insurance against the risk that corporate bonds
they own might default. 	
    JPMorgan sold credit insurance on the CDX index maturing in
2017 as a way of gaining exposure to the portfolio of credits,
according to traders. On its own, that position would perform
well if credit quality improves or stays more or less the same. 	
    The traders don't know JPMorgan's precise trading positions
but believe they can at least partially identify them given that
the index is traded relatively infrequently and given the size
of JPMorgan's presence in it. JPMorgan was such a significant
player in the CDX NA IG 9 index that one of its traders, Bruno
Iksil, was dubbed the "London whale" in the markets.	
    "When someone is that big in the market, anonymity really
goes out the window," a New York-based debt trader said. 	
    The bank is believed to have had offsetting bets to the same
index maturing at the end of this year. Put together properly,
the combination of selling default protection on the 2017 index
and buying protection on the 2012 index would protect the bank
against massive weakening in the credit market. 	
    In addition, the bank is also believed to have made bets
that a high-yield index would rise - that is, that high-yield
debt would deteriorate - and an investment-grade index would
fall or stay stable, traders said. This trade is also widely
believed to have generated losses, according to the traders,
though again they can't say with any certainty.	
    A key job for the bank's Chief Investment Office - which
oversaw the index trading - was to hedge the bank against risks
of default. As one of the world's biggest lenders, JPMorgan has
hundreds of billions of dollars of exposure to credit, so it
makes sense for the bank to hedge against the credit market
doing poorly. The bank's hedge position is believed to have been
crafted to generate few changes in value if the credit markets
barely budged.  	
    	
    INCREASINGLY COSTLY	
    Over time, though, keeping the trade as a bet on the market
turning down would have become prohibitively expensive, because
as the 2012 index got closer to expiration it would offer less
of a hedge against movements in the 2017 position. If the bank
wanted to keep the trade hedged effectively it would have had to
buy more and more of the 2012 credit default protection. 	
    So, by January, JPMorgan faced a decision, according to
credit derivatives traders: either reduce the size of its
overall trade, or allow it to turn into more of an outright bet
on credit markets improving.	
    JPMorgan opted to allow its protection against disaster to
turn into a bet on markets improving, traders said. 	
    There may have been merit to that decision initially. 	
    In January, investors began to have a more optimistic view
of the global economy, thanks in part to the European Central
Bank's decision in December to give European banks cheap access
to 489 billion euros ($623 billion) of financing. The ECB
followed in February with another 529 billion euros of funding. 	
    For a time that flood of money eased investor concern about
the European debt crisis - and bolstered the view that
corporations would be able to pay off their debt. Signs of
strength in the U.S. economy and job market helped, too.	
    The corporate credit index began falling, a sign of credit
fears abating. In October, the index hit 182, meaning it cost
$182,000 to insure against $10 million of default through
December 2017. By January, the index had fallen to as low as
121. In late March, the index hit 106. Those declines likely
translated to healthy gains in the first quarter. 	
    But in April and May, the indexes began rising as investors
grew concerned about the durability of a recovery. The weakening
credit market likely resulted in increasing losses for JPMorgan.	
    Matters worsened for the bank as hedge funds began betting
against JPMorgan. That pushed up the index, giving the bank more
losses. In the first nine days of May, the index climbed. On the
10th day, the bank stunned markets by announcing it had racked
up more than $2 billion in losses.

