JPMorgan may face federal sanctions over Madoff ties-NY Times

Oct 24 JPMorgan Chase & Co may be forced
to make a deal with federal authorities to avoid criminal
prosecution over its handling of accounts of imprisoned swindler
Bernie Madoff, The New York Times reported on Thursday.
The newspaper said federal prosecutors and representatives
of the bank had held preliminary talks about a deferred
prosecution agreement.
Under such an agreement, the government would suspend
criminal charges against JPMorgan in exchange for fines and an
acknowledgment that the bank could face charges if it
misbehaves.
The newspaper said people briefed on the federal inquiry
were the source of its report. It said the government has not
ruled out requiring JPMorgan's national banking unit to plead
guilty to a criminal violation of the Bank Secrecy Act, which
mandates the reporting of suspicious activity.
A criminal charge, depending on its nature, could prompt
some clients to withdraw money from JPMorgan, and at a minimum
could hurt the bank's reputation.
Criminal charges are also possible against individual
JPMorgan employees who did business with Madoff, the report
said.
A JPMorgan spokesman declined to comment. The bank has
previously said that "all of our personnel acted in good faith"
in handling the Madoff accounts.
In 2011, a civil lawsuit brought against JPMorgan and other
banks by Irving Picard, the trustee seeking to recover money for
Madoff victims, cited internal emails in alleging that bank
employees ignored "red flags" of fraud, often to win more fees
and commissions.
The lawsuit was dismissed by an appellate court, which said
the trustee lacked legal standing to pursue the claims.
The government investigation of JPMorgan in the Madoff
matter is separate from a tentative $13 billion deal the bank is
trying to conclude over its liability for faulty mortgage
securities sold in the run-up to the financial crisis.
In morning trading, JPMorgan shares were down 43 cents at
$52.32 on the New York Stock Exchange.