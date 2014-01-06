JPMorgan nears $2 bln settlement in a case tied to Madoff - NYT

Jan 5 JPMorgan Chase & Co is nearing a
$2 billion settlement with federal authorities to resolve
suspicions that the bank ignored signs of Bernard Madoff's Ponzi
scheme, the New York Times reported, citing people briefed on
the case.
The bank's civil and criminal settlements would also involve
a deferred prosecution agreement, a criminal action that would
suspend an indictment as long as the bank acknowledged the facts
of the government's case and changed its behavior, the NY Times
said.
As per the deal, JPMorgan will pay more than $1 billion to
the prosecutors in Manhattan and the remainder to the Office of
the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and a unit of the Treasury
Department investigating breakdowns in the bank's safeguards
against money laundering.
The government plans to use some of the payout for Madoff's
victims, the paper said. ()
Madoff was convicted in 2009 of defrauding thousands of
investors and is serving a 150-year prison sentence. JPMorgan
has been accused of ignoring warning signs that Madoff's
business was a fraud, often to win more fees and commissions for
services they provided.
JPMorgan spokesman Joseph Evangelisti declined to comment on
the New York Times report when contacted by Reuters.
Once reaching the Madoff settlements, the bank will have
paid some $20 billion to resolve government investigations over
the last 12 months, the newspaper said.
A government official told Reuters last month that the U.S.
Treasury Department's Office of the Inspector General was
examining whether JPMorgan interfered with the OCC's attempts to
probe the bank's relationship with Madoff..
Madoff had also separately told U.S. authorities that
JPMorgan - the bank he had used during his decades-long
investment scam - had tried to stop the OCC from getting
information about their relationship.