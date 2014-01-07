JPMorgan officials not to be penalized in Madoff deal - WSJ

Jan 7 JPMorgan Chase & Co officials will
not be penalized as part of a settlement the bank is negotiating
with federal authorities to resolve suspicions that it ignored
signs of Bernard Madoff's Ponzi scheme, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people close to the talks.
JPMorgan is nearing a $2 billion settlement with the Justice
Department, media reports said on Monday. All fines will be paid
by the company as opposed to individuals, the Journal said. ()
JPMorgan was not immediately available for comment by
Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours.
Madoff was convicted in 2009 of defrauding thousands of
investors and is serving a 150-year prison sentence. JPMorgan
has been accused of ignoring warning signs that Madoff's
business was a fraud, often to win more fees and commissions for
services they provided.