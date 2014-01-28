Man who fell to death at JP Morgan London HQ was employee - bank

LONDON Jan 28 The man who fell to his death
from JP Morgan's London headquarters was an employee of
the bank, JP Morgan said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.
"We are deeply saddened to have lost a member of the JP
Morgan family at 25 Bank Street today," the bank said. "Our
thoughts and sympathy are with his family and his friends."
The 39-year-old plunged to his death from the U.S. bank's
Canary Wharf offices at around 8 am local time.
A source familiar with the matter confirmed his name was
Gabriel Magee, who was a vice president in the bank's corporate
and investment bank technology division. He had been with JP
Morgan since 2004.