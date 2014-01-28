Man who fell to death at JP Morgan London HQ was employee - bank

LONDON Jan 28 The man who fell to his death from JP Morgan's London headquarters was an employee of the bank, JP Morgan said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

"We are deeply saddened to have lost a member of the JP Morgan family at 25 Bank Street today," the bank said. "Our thoughts and sympathy are with his family and his friends."

The 39-year-old plunged to his death from the U.S. bank's Canary Wharf offices at around 8 am local time.

A source familiar with the matter confirmed his name was Gabriel Magee, who was a vice president in the bank's corporate and investment bank technology division. He had been with JP Morgan since 2004.