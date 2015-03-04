JPMorgan Treasurer Craig Delany to step down - WSJ

March 3 JPMorgan Chase & Co Treasurer
Craig Delany, who also oversees the bank's Chief Investment
Office, is leaving but will stay on until a successor is on
board, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing an internal
memo.
Delany, who is in his mid-40s, was appointed global chief
investment officer following the "London Whale" episode, in
which the bank lost about $6 billion in 2012 through trading
losses, the newspaper said. (on.wsj.com/1DSr0Vo)
Delany, named treasurer of the bank in 2014, will retire in
the coming months to spend more time with his family, the
Journal said.
As of mid-2014, Delany, whose group has about 750 employees,
managed a $350 billion portfolio in fixed income, $350 billion
in short-term cash and $300 billion in debt issuance,
securitization and other liabilities, the Journal said.
Reuters could not immediately reach the bank for comment.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)