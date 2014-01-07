JPMorgan Chase names Kristin Lemkau chief marketing officer

NEW YORK Jan 7 JPMorgan Chase & Co, the
biggest U.S. bank by assets, on Tuesday named Kristin Lemkau
chief marketing officer for the entire company.
Lemkau, 46, will continue as chief communications officer
for the Chase consumer and community banking unit and will also
be responsible for company-wide brand strategy and advertising,
sponsorships, market research and event marketing, according to
a statement from the firm.
Gordon Smith, CEO of Consumer & Community Banking, in a memo
to employees announcing the appointment, said that Claire Huang,
the bank's first chief marketing officer, will leave the
company.
Lemkau was chief marketing officer and head of
communications for investment banking from 2005 to 2010. She
joined the company in 1998 and worked in media relations and
internal communications.