版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 8日 星期三 05:55 BJT

JPMorgan Chase names Kristin Lemkau chief marketing officer

NEW YORK Jan 7 JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, on Tuesday named Kristin Lemkau chief marketing officer for the entire company.

Lemkau, 46, will continue as chief communications officer for the Chase consumer and community banking unit and will also be responsible for company-wide brand strategy and advertising, sponsorships, market research and event marketing, according to a statement from the firm.

Gordon Smith, CEO of Consumer & Community Banking, in a memo to employees announcing the appointment, said that Claire Huang, the bank's first chief marketing officer, will leave the company.

Lemkau was chief marketing officer and head of communications for investment banking from 2005 to 2010. She joined the company in 1998 and worked in media relations and internal communications.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐