JPMorgan 3Q trading revenue down like other firms, CEO says

NEW YORK, Sept 18 JPMorgan Chase & Co third quarter markets revenue is running "about the same as everybody else," CEO Jamie Dimon said on Friday after two major competitors said their revenue is down about 5 percent from a year earlier.

Dimon did not give a percentage change for JPMorgan. He was speaking at an investor conference sponsored by Barclays where in the past two days executives from Bank of America Corp and Citigroup Inc gave their 5 percent decline estimates with two more weeks to go in the quarter. (Reporting by David Henry in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul)