JPMorgan 3Q trading revenue down like other firms, CEO says

BRIEF-Bioptix enters agreement with certain shareholders providing for termination of certain pending litigation
* On Jan 18, entered agreement with certain shareholders providing for termination of certain pending litigation - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Sept 18 JPMorgan Chase & Co third quarter markets revenue is running "about the same as everybody else," CEO Jamie Dimon said on Friday after two major competitors said their revenue is down about 5 percent from a year earlier.
Dimon did not give a percentage change for JPMorgan. He was speaking at an investor conference sponsored by Barclays where in the past two days executives from Bank of America Corp and Citigroup Inc gave their 5 percent decline estimates with two more weeks to go in the quarter. (Reporting by David Henry in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul)
NEW YORK, Jan 20 A U.S. bankruptcy court judge granted Avaya Inc approval on Friday to tap $425 million of the $725 million loan proposed to carry the telecommunications company through its restructuring, funds the company said were essential to continue operations.
Jan 20 Merck & Co said it agreed to enter into a settlement and license agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd to resolve all global patent-infringement litigation related to its cancer drug, Keytruda.