Investor to object to proposed $4.5 bln JPMorgan settlement

NEW YORK Oct 29 A group of funds that threw a
monkey wrench in Bank of America Corp's proposed $8.5
billion settlement with investors in mortgage-backed securities
will object to JPMorgan Chase & Co's $4.5 billion offer to
settle claims over similar investments, according to the lawyer
that represents them.
The funds, collateralized debt obligations known as the
Triaxx entities, received court permission on Wednesday to
intervene in a proceeding seeking judicial approval of the
JPMorgan settlement, people close to the case said.
JPMorgan last year reached the $4.5 billion agreement with
some 20 institutional investors in 330 residential
mortgage-backed securities trusts issued by JPMorgan and Bear
Stearns, which the bank took over during the financial crisis.
The settlement would resolve claims over misrepresentations
in the quality of mortgages packaged into securities before the
collapse of the U.S. housing market.
The Triaxx entities hold certificates with an original
balance of some $1.5 billion in 13 of the covered trusts,
according to court papers.
Their claims are "potentially worth far more than the small
percentage of the $4.5 billion settlement than they would
receive," John Moon, an attorney for Triaxx, argued in the
papers, filed in New York state court in Manhattan, seeking
permission to intervene.
Moon later told Reuters he planned to object to the deal.
Triaxx is the second investor to raise questions about the
accord. On Oct. 21, the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston, which
has holdings in 37 of the trusts in the proposed settlement,
asked for a three-month extension of the Nov. 3 deadline to
object.
On Wednesday, Justice Marcy Friedman of New York state
Supreme Court also allowed the bank to intervene, but did not
change the deadline, people close to the case said. Friedman's
chambers declined to comment.
In August, trustees overseeing the securities accepted the
bank's offer for the vast majority of the trusts.
Some 20 investors agreed to the deal last year, including
BlackRock Inc, Metlife Inc, Allianz SE's Pacific
Investment Management Company, and Bayerische
Landesbank.
Kathy Patrick, a lawyer for the investor group, did not
immediately return a call for comment.
In June 2011, Bank of America reached a similar deal with an
investor group in which the bank agreed to pay $8.5 billion to
resolve claims involving securities issued by Countrywide
Financial Corp, which Bank of America acquired in 2008.
A New York judge largely approved the Bank of America deal
in January, although she refused to accept a portion objected to
by Triaxx, involving loan modifications.
Triaxx has since dropped its opposition, as did American
International Group Inc, which led objectors to the settlement
in a three-year legal battle.
An appeals court is still weighing the settlement on behalf
of other objectors. Oral arguments were held last week.
The case is In re: the application of U.S. Bank National
Association, et al, New York State Supreme Court (Manhattan),
No. 652382/2014.
(Reporting By Karen Freifeld; Editing by David Gregorio)