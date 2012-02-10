ON THE MOVE: J.P. Morgan nabs 2 ex-Morgan Keegan brokers

Feb 10 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC has hired two former Morgan Keegan brokers in Georgia, a recruiter with knowledge of the moves told Reuters on Friday.

Advisers Allison Guyer and Jennifer Borus joined J.P. Morgan in January, two days after Raymond James said it would be buying Morgan Keegan from Regions Financial bank on Jan 11.

The advisers both joined J.P. Morgan's Atlanta office. Borus had been with Morgan Keegan for roughly a decade.

Morgan Keegan had lost a number of brokers in the last half of 2011, as uncertainty mounted about who would buy the brokerage from Regions -- a sale that dragged on for six months.

Raymond James said Morgan Keegan had 1,034 brokers at the end of 2011, a 15 percent decrease from just two months prior, when a Morgan Keegan spokeswoman said the firm had 1,218 advisers at the end of October.

Since the acquisition was announced in early January, most Morgan Keegan advisers have stayed put, waiting to see how Raymond James will handle the transition, including changes to brokers' compensation grids. Raymond James has been flying advisers down to the firm's St. Petersburg, Florida headquarters in shifts in an effort to convince brokers to stay with the firm.

Competing firms have lately been offering top producers between 150 percent and 170 percent of their annual revenue generated as a sign-on bonus, said financial services recruiter Ron Edde of Armstrong Financial Group.