RPT - INSIGHT-JPMorgan buys more mortgages from other lenders as market shrinks

By Dan Freed
NEW YORK Oct 7 JPMorgan Chase & Co,
looking to stem falling revenue in its mortgage business as
fewer Americans refinance, is increasingly buying loans from
smaller lenders, a practice that competitors including Bank of
America view as risky.
In the first half of 2015, the bank bought 62 percent of the
$58 billion in home loans it added to its books, compared with
56 percent in 2014 and 37 percent in 2011. While other big banks
buy mortgages from other lenders, known as correspondents,
JPMorgan has racked up the biggest increase among its peers in
the proportion of loans it buys from others, according to data
from trade publication Inside Mortgage Finance.
JPMorgan is fighting for business in what has been a
shrinking market. According to the Mortgage Bankers Association,
applications for U.S. home loans have fallen by about 25 percent
since mid-January, when a temporary drop in rates spurred a
small wave of refinancing. Since May 2013, when mortgage rates
first started jumping amid fears the Federal Reserve would hike
rates, application volume has fallen by more than 50 percent.
Fewer applications overall make it harder for JPMorgan to
make as many loans directly to consumers in its bank branches.
Still, JPMorgan's willingness to buy loans from correspondent
banks is a sign that banks are comfortable taking more risk in
the mortgage market, nearly a decade after the housing bubble
popped.
"As they gain more confidence about the environment, they go
right back to the correspondent channel for more volume," said
banking analyst Charles Peabody of Portales Partners.
To be sure, Bank of America Corp avoids the loans,
because it doesn't want to be exposed to bad decisions made by
smaller banks that do the actual lending.
"There's more risk in being that far away from the
customer," said D. Steve Boland, the Bank of America executive
in charge of mortgage and auto lending.
For example, a smaller lender could fail to verify a
borrower's income properly, and just sell the loan on to a
bigger bank.
HIGH DEGREE OF CONFIDENCE
To minimize that risk, JPMorgan, like other banks, specifies
exactly what correspondent lenders have to do to vet loans, and
forces the smaller lenders to buy back loans that turn out to
have fallen short of those requirements. Greg Beliles,
correspondent lending head at JPMorgan, wrote through a
spokeswoman that the bank works with "experienced, well managed
and high quality" lenders.
Bank of America's concerns may stem from its experience with
Countrywide Financial, which Bank of America bought in 2008, the
largest correspondent lender in the U.S. at the time.
Countrywide failed at least in part due to bad loans that it
bought from correspondent banks and could not sell back to them.
The Countrywide deal has been a huge millstone for Bank of
America-the bank has paid some $70 billion in settlements and
legal penalties linked to the financial crisis, much of which
came from its acquisition of the lender.
Other lenders had trouble with correspondent loans during
the crisis. Residential Capital, once the mortgage arm of Ally
Financial Inc, filed for bankruptcy in 2012, in part
because of its exposure to correspondent lenders that were not
able to make good on claims. Ally is the successor firm to GMAC,
the car financing arm of General Motors.
NO BUNDLING
JPMorgan said it reviews every loan it buys in detail. That
attention gives it a "very high degree of confidence in the loan
quality we are purchasing," JPMorgan's Beliles wrote in his
email. He said JPMorgan keeps the bulk of mortgages it buys from
other lenders on its balance sheet, rather than bundling them
into bonds and selling them to investors.
Banks like JPMorgan may be dialing up their risk taking a
bit, but there is little evidence of a new bubble forming. While
a few small lenders are creeping back into products like
subprime mortgages, bigger banks are by and large avoiding them.
Delinquency rates on single family mortgages, which peaked
at 11.26 percent in the first quarter of 2010, have declined
fairly steadily ever since and stood at 5.77 percent at the end
of the second quarter, according to data from the Federal
Reserve Bank of St. Louis. In the last crisis, delinquency rates
started rising in 2004, and by the third quarter of 2007, a year
before Lehman Brothers failed, reached 2.76 percent, their
highest level in 14 years.
Correspondent loans can bolster a bank's bottom line. Eric
Stoddard, the Wells Fargo & Co executive who has
overseen the bank's business of buying mortgages from other
lenders for almost 15 years, said it is cheaper to buy these
loans than to make home loans in its branches.
The loans carry another advantage: the buying bank gains the
right to collect monthly mortgage payments from the borrower,
and receives a small monthly payment for its efforts. That
right, known as a "mortgage servicing right," can be a valuable
asset, especially when rates are rising.
One lender said banks who buy loans from him are taking less
risk than they would be making their own loans because of their
ability to force him to buy the loans back.
PERL, which has 200 employees and expects to make about $1.6
billion in home loans this year, sells about 60 percent of its
loans to JPMorgan, according to founder and president Ken
Perlmutter.
"I think B of A's a little foolish" not to buy loans,
Perlmutter said.
Bank of America, however, believes the risk isn't worth
taking. The bank, which serves one out of two U.S. households,
doesn't need to buy loans from other lenders if it has so many
customers of its own.
"I've already got a relationship with the customer," said
Boland. "Our strategy is about capturing more of that
relationship."
(Reporting by Dan Freed; Editing by Dan Wilchins and John
Pickering)