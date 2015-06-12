JPMorgan hires former UK watchdog official to advise on regulation

LONDON, June 12 U.S. bank JPMorgan has
hired former senior UK regulator Clive Adamson to advise it on
regulatory affairs in Europe, it said on Friday.
Adamson was previously responsible for supervising companies
for Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). He left the
watchdog ahead of a critical report on how the regulator handled
an insurance industry review, which was leaked before
publication and prompted heavy falls in insurance company share
prices.
Adamson will serve as a senior adviser to JPMorgan and make
recommendations on internal processes relating to a number of
regulatory and risk issues, according to a bank memo to staff on
Friday. He will report to Sally Dewar, another former regulator,
who heads JPMorgan's regulatory affairs in EMEA.
Adamson will also join the board of JP Morgan International
Bank Limited, the main legal entity for the private bank in
Europe, the memo said.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by David Goodman)