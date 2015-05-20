MOVES-J.P. Morgan Asset Management names Alexis Jarnoux sales manager

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
May 20 J.P. Morgan Asset Management, the asset management arm of JPMorgan Chase & Co, appointed Alexis Jarnoux as sales manager in the financial advisory team, France funds.
Jarnoux, who will be based in Paris, will be responsible for growing J.P. Morgan's funds business in France and strengthen client relationships.
He reports to Stéphane Vonthron, head of the financial advisory team.
Jarnoux earlier served as sales manager at investment boutique Axiom Alternative Investments. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.