MOVES-JPMorgan hires three senior bankers to corporate client banking unit

Feb 7 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on
Tuesday it hired three senior bankers to its corporate client
banking division, to serve companies in the southern United
States.
Brennan Spry will head the bank's corporate client banking
and specialized industries business. He previously worked at
Barclays Plc's investment banking division.
Spry will be based in Atlanta and succeeds Rich Grabowski,
who will retire next year.
Nina Sprinkle joins JPMorgan's corporate client banking
division and will focus on serving companies in Georgia, Alabama
and Tennessee.
She previously worked at SunTrust Banks Inc and Bank
of America Corp.
Matt Tugwell joined JPMorgan's corporate client banking
division Charlotte. Tugwell, who was most recently at Bank of
America, will focus on companies in north and south Carolina.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)