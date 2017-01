Sept 14 JPMorgan Chase & Co named Clarence Nunn to lead its middle-market banking team in Southeast United States and manage its franchise finance business.

Nunn joins from GE Capital, where he has worked for 24 years in various senior leadership roles, including the chief executive of the franchise finance business.

He will succeed Mark Bensabat, who is due to retire next year. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)