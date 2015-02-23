MOVES-JPMorgan Asset Management rehires Jonathon Griggs to fixed income group

Feb 23 JPMorgan Asset Management rehired
Jonathon Griggs as director of applied research for the global
fixed income, currencies and commodities group.
Griggs had worked at JPMorgan Asset Management for 14 years
before leaving about year back for Rogge Global Partners Plc,
where he became senior portfolio manager.
In his new role at JPMorgan Asset Management, Griggs will be
responsible for developing strategies for application and risk
budgeting across fixed income funds.
Based in London, he will report to Robert Michele, chief
investment officer and head of global fixed income.
Griggs was the chief investment officer for currency
management in his last role at JPMorgan Asset Management.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)