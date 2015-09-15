MOVES-JPMorgan names ex-Goldman banker Huang head of China global banking

Amazon's Dash button goes online
Jan 20 Amazon.com Inc has put its popular Dash button on its website and mobile app, making it easier for shoppers to buy their favorite items such as peanut butter, detergent and paper towels.
HONG KONG, Sept 15 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday it hired ex-Goldman Sachs banker Houston Huang as head of Global Investment Banking China, betting on continued growth in the world's second largest economy.
Huang, who was previously the head of China industrials group at Goldman, will report to David Li, chairman and chief executive for China and co-head of banking for Greater China at JPMorgan.
JPMorgan's former chief executive for China investment banking, Fang Fang, left the bank in March 2014 amid a U.S. regulatory probe into the firm's hiring practices in Asia.
The firm has suffered an exodus of senior investment bankers since then, including China investment banking chairman Frank Gong in January this year, and Asia Pacific vice chairman Todd Marin in February. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Additional reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Anand Basu)
Jan 20 BlackRock Inc on Friday said it is appointing former British finance minister George Osborne as a senior adviser to its Investment Institute.
LIMA, Jan 20 An Odebrecht-led pipeline consortium in Peru announced that it will not be able to meet a key financing deadline on Monday and is waiting for the government for notification that it will terminate its $5 billion contract, the company said in a statement Friday.