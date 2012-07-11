JP Morgan's senior Australia banker Alan Young to leave

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2300 GMT/6 PM ET
Iraq launches offensive on last Islamic State stronghold in Mosul
SYDNEY, July 12 The Australian head of natural resources and infrastructure at JPMorgan, Alan Young, is leaving the investment bank to join private equity firm Prostar Capital, a person familiar with the move said on Thursday.
Young, a managing director at JPMorgan, drove relationships with clients including BHP Billiton and Santos during his seven years at the firm, said the source, who declined to be named. Young will stay at JPMorgan until the end of the year.
A JPMorgan spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.
Prostar Capital, a start up private equity firm, has offices in New York, Singapore and Sydney. It boasts initial capital commitments of $300 million and plans to set up a natural resources fund and an energy and infrastructure fund, according to a job advertisement for the firm.
Iraq launches offensive on last Islamic State stronghold in Mosul
HONG KONG, Feb 20 Overseas acquisitions by Chinese buyers are cooling after two record years as Beijing reins in capital outflows, but deals into China are on the rise, and new rules will make it easier for foreign buyers to tap China's giant consumer potential.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft could turn its focus to another target.