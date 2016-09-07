MOVES-Leung and Sippel to co-head JPMorgan's equities division

Sept 7 JPMorgan Chase & Co named Mark
Leung and Jason Sippel as global co-heads of equities, following
Tim Throsby's move to Barclays Plc.
Leung and Sippel will also manage the prime services
business with James Kenny, and join the CIB management team.
Both the appointments are effective immediately, and Leung
and Sippel will report to Daniel Pinto, chief executive of
JPMorgan's Corporate & Investment Bank.
Sippel, who has spent 14 years at JPMorgan, was recently the
global head of the bank's prime services business. Leung has led
the overall Asia Pacific equities franchise since 2014.
Throsby, left JPMorgan to head Barclays Corporate and
International division, ending the British bank's six-month
search for the number two job under Chief Executive Jes Staley.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)