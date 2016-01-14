REFILE-MOVES-JPMorgan names Marc Pandraud chairman of investment banking for France and Belgium - memo

LONDON Jan 14 Wall Street bank JPMorgan
has hired Marc Pandraud from Deutsche Bank as
chairman of investment banking for France and Belgium, according
to a memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.
Pandraud, who will also assume the role of vice chairman of
investment banking for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA)
will report to Vis Raghavan, deputy CEO of EMEA and head of
banking in the region.
A spokesman for JPMorgan confirmed the contents of the memo.
Pandraud was previously vice chairman of corporate and
investment banking EMEA at Deutsche Bank and had also served as
chief country officer for France. He has also worked at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch as chairman of France.
(Reporting By Anjuli Davies, editing by Pamela Barbaglia)