MOVES-JPMorgan names global head for investment services to hedge funds -WSJ

Feb 27 JPMorgan Chase & Co has appointed
James Ferguson as head of its global alternative investment
services business, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday,
citing a memo seen by MoneyBeat.
Ferguson, a 14-year veteran at the bank, was leading the
business control efforts in the global fund services management
team and replaces Stephanie Miller who took over as head of the
global fund services business in August last year, the Journal
said. (on.wsj.com/1DBgYYC)
The alternative investment services business provides
investment services to hedge funds.
As head of the business, Ferguson "will define strategic
direction and product offerings, market coverage, investment
prioritization, overall business and P&L decisions," WSJ
reported quoting the memo.
(Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)