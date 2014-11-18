MOVES-JP Morgan names James Sullivan equity research head for Asia

BRIEF-Questerre Energy updates on Jordan project
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 18 JP Morgan Chase & Co named James Sullivan head of equity research for Asia, ex-Japan, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Most recently, Sullivan was the head of equity research for Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
Aditya Srinath will head ASEAN equity research and Scott Christensen will become the deputy head of equity research for Asia Pacific, according to the memo. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.
May 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.