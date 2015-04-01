MOVES-JPMorgan names John Horner treasurer and chief investment officer

April 1 JPMorgan Chase & Co appointed John Horner treasurer and chief investment officer, succeeding Craig Delany who announced his retirement last month, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Horner was most recently the head of investor services in the corporate and investment bank management team.

Horner will continue to retain responsibility for private label mortgage resolutions and legacy asset portfolios within the corporate and investment bank, according to the memo.

He joined the Wall Street bank in 2002 and has held senior roles in the fixed income markets team.

James Kenny will replace Horner as head of investor services. Kenny has been co-heading macro trading, which includes foreign exchange and commodities. Troy Rohrbaugh will continue to head macro trading.

Kenny previously ran global emerging markets team and held senior roles in credit derivatives and high-yield trading. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru and David Henry in New York)