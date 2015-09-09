MOVES-JPMorgan names Jonathan Cavenagh head of EM Asia FX Strategy

Sept 9 JPMorgan Chase & Co appointed Jonathan Cavenagh as executive director and head of EM Asia FX Strategy.

Prior to this, Cavenagh spent about 10 years at Westpac Bank, where he most recently served as its chief Asian strategist, the bank said.

In his new role, Cavenagh will be based in Singapore, working on formulating thematic research and investment recommendations for EM Asia currencies. (Reporting by Aurindom Mukherjee)