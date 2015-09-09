MOVES-JPMorgan names Jonathan Cavenagh head of EM Asia FX Strategy

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Sept 9 JPMorgan Chase & Co appointed Jonathan Cavenagh as executive director and head of EM Asia FX Strategy.
Prior to this, Cavenagh spent about 10 years at Westpac Bank, where he most recently served as its chief Asian strategist, the bank said.
In his new role, Cavenagh will be based in Singapore, working on formulating thematic research and investment recommendations for EM Asia currencies. (Reporting by Aurindom Mukherjee)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.