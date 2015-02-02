MOVES-JP Morgan names Katsuyuki Kuki chairman of Japan banking

BRIEF-AIG plans to name Brian Duperreault as next CEO - WSJ
* AIG plans to name Brian Duperreault as next CEO - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2q5p6lp
Feb 2 Financial services company JPMorgan Chase & Co appointed Katsuyuki Kuki as chairman of Banking in Japan to strengthen collaboration between its investment banking and corporate banking divisions.
Kuki joins from JPMorgan Securities Japan Co Ltd where he is the head of Investment Banking, Japan.
The company also appointed Masataka Yamada as head of Investment Banking in Japan.
Yamada, who is currently deputy head of Investment Banking, will lead the bank's equity and debt capital markets and overall investment banking businesses.
In their new roles, Kuki and Yamada will both report regionally to Greg Guyett, co-head of Banking, Asia Pacific. (Reporting by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Oil prices extend gains after biggest one-day surge since Dec. 1
(Adds closing market prices) SAO PAULO, May 11 Mexico's and Brazil's currencies closed stronger on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump unexpectedly fired FBI director James Comey, fueling expectations of delays in the implementation of the government's economic agenda. Trump has pledged to spend heavily on infrastructure and cut taxes, fostering bets on additional inflationary pressures that could force the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates faster than expec