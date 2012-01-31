JPM's global co-head of emerging markets to leave firm

HONG KONG Jan 31 JPMorgan on Tuesday said its global co-head of emerging markets and head of fixed income for Asia would be leaving the company.

Tarun Mahrotri is leaving after five years to "pursue other opportunities," the bank said in a written statement.

James Kenny will serve as the sole head of global emerging markets, managing risks in Latin America, Asia, Central Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the bank said.

Pranav Thakur will take over as head of fixed income for Asia excluding Japan and Australia, according to JPMorgan.

Thakur, who will be based in Hong Kong, will report to Kenny, London-based head of global emerging markets and regionally to Gaby Abdelnour, Chairman and CEO for Asia Pacific. Thakur will manage the fixed income business across trading, sales and debt capital markets. He will also join the Asia Pacific Executive Committee.

Thakur joined JPMorgan in 2007. He was previously at Barclays Capital.