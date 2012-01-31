JPM's global co-head of emerging markets to leave firm

HONG KONG Jan 31 JPMorgan on Tuesday said
its global co-head of emerging markets and head of fixed income
for Asia would be leaving the company.
Tarun Mahrotri is leaving after five years to "pursue other
opportunities," the bank said in a written statement.
James Kenny will serve as the sole head of global emerging
markets, managing risks in Latin America, Asia, Central Eastern
Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the bank said.
Pranav Thakur will take over as head of fixed income for
Asia excluding Japan and Australia, according to JPMorgan.
Thakur, who will be based in Hong Kong, will report to
Kenny, London-based head of global emerging markets and
regionally to Gaby Abdelnour, Chairman and CEO for Asia Pacific.
Thakur will manage the fixed income business across trading,
sales and debt capital markets. He will also join the Asia
Pacific Executive Committee.
Thakur joined JPMorgan in 2007. He was previously at
Barclays Capital.