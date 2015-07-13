MOVES-Matt Malloy quits JPMorgan - Bloomberg

July 13 Matt Malloy, the head of JPMorgan Chase
& Co's institutional solutions and advisory group has
quit, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing a person with
knowledge of the matter.
The bank is weighing options for a replacement, Bloomberg
said. (bloom.bg/1JdVWjf)
Malloy was with JPMorgan for four years. He was responsible
for providing global advisory, analytics and investment
solutions to the company's pension, insurance and institutional
clients.
He earlier worked as managing director, global insurance
group, at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. He has also worked at
UBS Group AG and Chubb Corp, according to
JPMorgan's website.
JPMorgan declined to comment.
