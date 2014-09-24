MOVES-JPMorgan hires Mustafa Bagriacik from Deutsche Bank

Sept 24 JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, said it had appointed Deutsche Bank AG executive Mustafa Bagriacik as senior country officer for Turkey and Azerbaijan, effective Oct. 1.

Bagriacik was head of investment banking and advisory for Turkey and Azerbaijan for the past five years at Deutsche Bank.

He will be based in Istanbul and will report to Sjoerd Leenart, senior country officer for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa, JPMorgan said.

Bagriacik has also worked for 10 years at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)