MOVES-JPMorgan hires Mustafa Bagriacik from Deutsche Bank

Sept 24 JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest
U.S. bank by assets, said it had appointed Deutsche Bank AG
executive Mustafa Bagriacik as senior country officer
for Turkey and Azerbaijan, effective Oct. 1.
Bagriacik was head of investment banking and advisory for
Turkey and Azerbaijan for the past five years at Deutsche Bank.
He will be based in Istanbul and will report to Sjoerd
Leenart, senior country officer for the Middle East, Turkey and
Africa, JPMorgan said.
Bagriacik has also worked for 10 years at Goldman Sachs
Group Inc.
