版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 15日 星期五 21:07 BJT

MOVES-JPMorgan's asset management unit hires Nick Malangone

Jan 15 JPMorgan Chase & Co's J.P. Morgan Asset Management said it hired Nick Malangone as executive director and insurance portfolio manager in its multi-asset solutions team.

Malangone will be responsible for oversight of portfolios managed on behalf of insurance companies.

Malangone, who will be based in London, joins from Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Goldman Sachs Asset Management, where he was the insurance asset management portfolio manager. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐