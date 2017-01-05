版本:
中国
2017年 1月 5日

MOVES-JPMorgan names Nicole Giles corporate controller

Jan 5 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Thursday it appointed Nicole Giles as corporate controller, the investment bank's principal accounting officer.

Giles, who has been with JPMorgan for about 10 years, will replace Mark O'Donovan, effective Jan. 16, the bank said in a regulatory filing. (bit.ly/2hUE4Iv)

Giles most recently served as chief financial officer for the investor services unit within the corporate & investment division.

O'Donovan was named chief executive officer of auto finance in the consumer & community division. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
汤森路透"信任原则"

