MOVES-JPMorgan Private Bank names new head of UK and Nordics markets

BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1 bln Connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
* Fannie mae prices $1 billion connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
Feb 21 JPMorgan Private Bank, a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co named Oliver Gregson as head of its UK and Nordics markets.
Based in London, Gregson will oversee the firm's UK and Nordics wealth management operations, and report to Pablo Garnica, chief executive of J.P. Morgan Private Bank's Europe, Middle East and Africa region.
Prior to this role, Gregson was head of HSBC Holdings Plc's private bank investment group. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)
* Fannie mae prices $1 billion connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
* Discovery Air Inc. receives court approval for going private transaction
* Ford Motor Co says annualized base salary increase from $716,000 to $1,800,000 for James P. Hackett