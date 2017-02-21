版本:
MOVES-JPMorgan Private Bank names new head of UK and Nordics markets

Feb 21 JPMorgan Private Bank, a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co named Oliver Gregson as head of its UK and Nordics markets.

Based in London, Gregson will oversee the firm's UK and Nordics wealth management operations, and report to Pablo Garnica, chief executive of J.P. Morgan Private Bank's Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

Prior to this role, Gregson was head of HSBC Holdings Plc's private bank investment group. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)
