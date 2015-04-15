版本:
MOVES-JPMorgan Asset Management names Patrick Beuret country head for Switzerland

April 15 JPMorgan Asset Management, a unit of financial group JPMorgan Chase & CO, said it appointed Patrick Beuret as country head for Switzerland, effective immediately.

Beuret has been with JPMorgan since 2011. Prior to joining the company, he was partner and co-head of sales at Bellevue Asset Management. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)
