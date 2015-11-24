MOVES-Paul Levene joins J.P. Morgan Asset Management as analyst

BRIEF-Qualcomm CEO Mollenkopf's 2016 compensation $11.1 mln vs $10.4 mln in 2015
* Qualcomm Inc - CEO Steve Mollenkopf's 2016 total compensation $11.1 million versus $10.4 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Nov 24 J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co, appointed Paul Levene capital structure analyst in its convertible bonds and capital structure team.
Levene, based in London, will oversee the analysis of global companies across asset classes.
He was previously a senior analyst at Ferox Capital LLP. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Western Union Co, the world's biggest money-transfer company, agreed to pay $586 million and admitted to turning a blind eye as criminals used its service for money laundering and fraud, U.S. authorities said on Thursday.
* Pluristem Therapeutics Inc says to sell 8.2 million shares of common stock of company, at a price to public of US$1.225 per share