MOVES-Paul Levene joins J.P. Morgan Asset Management as analyst

Nov 24 J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co, appointed Paul Levene capital structure analyst in its convertible bonds and capital structure team.

Levene, based in London, will oversee the analysis of global companies across asset classes.

He was previously a senior analyst at Ferox Capital LLP. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)

