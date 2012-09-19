版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 20日 星期四 03:44 BJT

New Issue-JP Morgan sells $3 bln in notes

Sept 19 JPMorgan Chase & Co on Wednesday
sold $3 billion of senior holding company notes, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service. 
    J.P. Morgan was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.

BORROWER: JP MORGAN

AMT $3 BLN      COUPON 3.25 PCT    MATURITY    09/23/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.392   FIRST PAY   03/23/2013 
MOODY'S A2      YIELD 3.322 PCT    SETTLEMENT  09/24/2012   
S&P A-PLUS      SPREAD 155 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-PLUS    MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐