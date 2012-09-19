New Issue-JP Morgan sells $3 bln in notes

Nikkei falls to 2-1/2 week lows, hit by strong yen, weak financials
* Mining stocks underperform after oil prices tumble on Friday
Sept 19 JPMorgan Chase & Co on Wednesday sold $3 billion of senior holding company notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. J.P. Morgan was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: JP MORGAN AMT $3 BLN COUPON 3.25 PCT MATURITY 09/23/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.392 FIRST PAY 03/23/2013 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 3.322 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/24/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 155 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
* Mining stocks underperform after oil prices tumble on Friday
MELBOURNE, Feb 27 London copper prices inched towards the key level of $6,000 a tonne on Monday, with supply concerns simmering amid production stoppages at the world's two biggest copper mines.
Feb 24 U.S. mining giant Freeport-McMoRan Inc warned this week that it could take the Indonesian government to arbitration and seek damages over a contractual dispute that has halted operations at the world's second-biggest copper mine.