New Issue-JPMorgan sells $2 bln notes in 2 parts

March 14 JPMorgan Chase & Co on
Wednesday sold $2 billion of notes in two parts, said market
sources.	
    JP Morgan was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO 	
	
TRANCHE 1	
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 3-MO LIBOR  MATURITY     3/20/2015	
                 +105 BPS  	
TYPE FRN        ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY    6/20/2012 	
MOODY'S Aa3     YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT   3/21/2012   	
S&P SINGLE-A    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY	
FITCH AA-MINUS                     NON-CALLABLE   N/A	
    	
TRANCHE 2	
AMT $1.5 BLN    COUPON 1.875       MATURITY     3/20/2015   	
TYPE MTN        ISS PRICE 99.93    FIRST PAY    9/20/2012 	
MOODY'S Aa3     YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT   3/21/2012   	
S&P SINGLE-A    SPREAD 130 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH AA-MINUS   MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

