New Issue-JP Morgan sells $2.5 bln in notes

Aug 13 J.P. Morgan Chase & Co on Monday sold $2.5 billion of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. J.P. Morgan was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: J.P. MORGAN AMT $2.5 BLN COUPON 2 PCT MATURITY 08/15/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.821 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 2.038PCT SETTLEMENT 08/20/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 135 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A