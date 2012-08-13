版本:
New Issue-JP Morgan sells $2.5 bln in notes

Aug 13 J.P. Morgan Chase & Co on Monday
sold $2.5 billion of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service.
    J.P. Morgan was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.

BORROWER: J.P. MORGAN

AMT $2.5 BLN    COUPON 2 PCT       MATURITY    08/15/2017   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.821   FIRST PAY   02/15/2013 
MOODY'S A2      YIELD 2.038PCT     SETTLEMENT  08/20/2012   
S&P SINGLE-A    SPREAD 135 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-PLUS     MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

