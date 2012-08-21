版本:
New Issue-JPMorgan Chase sells $1.1 bln preferred stock

Aug 21 JPMorgan Chase & Co. on Monday
sold $1.1 billion of Series O non-cumulative perpetual preferred
stock, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the offering was increased from an originally
planned $500 million.
    JP Morgan was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.

BORROWER: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

AMT $1.1 BLN    COUPON 5.5 PCT     MATURITY    PERPETUAL
TYPE STK        ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY   12/01/2012
MOODY'S Ba1     YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  08/27/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY
FITCH BBB-MINUS                    CALLABLE    09/01/2017

