JPMorgan names Virtu Financial as its NYSE market maker

BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces pricing of $198.5 mln multifamily small balance loan securitization
Jan 5 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday it appointed Virtu Financial Inc as its market maker on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
The bank replaced KCG Holdings Inc partly due to poor performance during the Aug. 24 market mayhem, the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news, said citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1Sy1zRM)
A KCG spokesperson confirmed the news, while Virtu was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 Asset management giant BlackRock and chemical major Dow Chemical praised Saudi Arabia on Thursday as the kingdom said it was pressing ahead with reforms and investments beyond oil.
* Has been awarded $32 million contract modification from u.s. Army to supply m783 point detonating/delay (pd/dly) mortar fuze