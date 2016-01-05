版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 6日 星期三 05:31 BJT

JPMorgan names Virtu Financial as its NYSE market maker

Jan 5 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday it appointed Virtu Financial Inc as its market maker on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank replaced KCG Holdings Inc partly due to poor performance during the Aug. 24 market mayhem, the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news, said citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1Sy1zRM)

A KCG spokesperson confirmed the news, while Virtu was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐