UPDATE 2-Obama says JPMorgan loss shows need for Wall Street reform

* Obama says Dimon is one of "smartest bankers we got"
* Says pushing for Wall Street reform to be implemented
By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, May 14 President Barack Obama said
on Monday the huge trading loss at JPMorgan Chase & Co
illustrated the need for Wall Street reform and warned that the
same kind of error at a less stable bank may have required
government intervention.
"JPMorgan is one of the best managed banks there is. Jamie
Dimon, the head of it, is one of the smartest bankers we got and
they still lost $2 billion and counting," Obama said on ABC's
"The View," according to a transcript released by the network.
"We don't know all the details. It's going to be
investigated, but this is why we passed Wall Street reform,"
Obama said.
The program was taped on Monday in New York and will air on
Tuesday.
Wall Street reform was one of Obama's signature domestic
policy achievements, but he has faced opposition in trying to
implement and enforce it.
"The whole point was, even if you're smart, you can make
mistakes and since these banks are insured, backed up by
taxpayers, we don't want you taking risks where eventually we
might end up having to bail you out again, because we've done
that, been there, didn't like it," Obama said, according to the
transcript.
"This is the best, or one of the best managed banks. You
could have a bank that isn't as strong, isn't as profitable
making those same bets and we (the government) might have had to
step in, and that's exactly why Wall Street reform's so
important."
Obama, a Democrat, said his support for greater financial
oversight differentiated him from Mitt Romney, the presumed
Republican presidential nominee.
"We've got real differences here, because Governor Romney,
members -- some of the Republican members of Congress and the
financial industry have been arguing that this is unnecessary,
that this is impeding capital formation," Obama said.
"We want a successful financial industry. That's always been
one of the hallmarks of America. But what makes us the best
financial industry is transparency, accountability, rules so
that small investors feel like if they put their money into Wall
Street, it's not going to suddenly just disappear."