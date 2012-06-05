OCC meeting daily with JPMorgan to reduce trading risk

WASHINGTON, June 5 U.S. bank regulators are
meeting daily with JPMorgan Chase & Co managers to
reduce the risk associated with the bank's failed hedging
strategy that has already produced at least $2 billion in
losses, the head of the Office of the Comptroller of the
Currency said.
OCC chief Thomas Curry said JPMorgan's trading loss will
affect its earnings but does not present a solvency issue and
does not threaten the broader financial system.
In testimony prepared to be delivered before the Senate
Banking Committee on Wednesday and obtained by Reuters, Curry
also said that OCC examiners have not found activity at other
large banks similar to the scale or complexity of JPMorgan's
trading activity.