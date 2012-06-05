UPDATE 2-U.S. regulator says looking at JPMorgan clawbacks

* OCC's Curry: to review compensation of unit in $2 bln loss
* Says trading loss will impact earnings, but not solvency
* Meeting daily with JPMorgan to reduce trading risks
* Curry and other regulators at Senate hearing Wednesday
By Dave Clarke and Alexandra Alper
WASHINGTON, June 5 U.S. bank regulators will
review whether JPMorgan Chase & Co executives should
have to give back compensation due to the bank's failed hedging
strategy that has produced at least $2 billion in losses, the
head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said.
OCC chief Thomas Curry said his agency will evaluate the
compensation of the Chief Investment Office responsible for the
trading loss, and will assess JPMorgan's determination on
clawbacks as part of that evaluation.
In written testimony prepared for a Senate Banking Committee
hearing on Wednesday and obtained by Reuters, Curry also said
JPMorgan's trading loss will affect its earnings but does not
present a solvency issue and does not threaten the broader
financial system.
JPMorgan announced the losses last month, rattling Wall
Street and Washington and raising questions about whether banks
are still taking too many risks following the 2007-2009
financial crisis.
Among the areas being examined is whether the bank provided
the OCC with enough information about the trades and whether the
JPMorgan board of director's risk committee is "appropriately
informed and engaged," Curry said.
JPMorgan used a kind of derivative known as credit default
swaps to make bets on whether companies would become more or
less creditworthy.
The positions were originally designed to be disaster
insurance against the corporate credit market tanking in
response to global economic stress, but over time the trades
morphed into a bet on credit markets improving.
Outside experts have estimated the loss could go as high as
$5 billion. When JPMorgan disclosed the loss had reached $2
billion, CEO Jamie Dimon said it could grow to $3 billion "or
more."
Dimon mentioned the possibility of clawing back pay from
executives responsible for the trades at an annual shareholder
meeting last month.
"We will do the right thing. That may well include
claw-backs," he told reporters after the annual meeting.
Ina Drew, the former head of the Chief Investment Office,
was one of the highest paid executives at the bank before she
resigned after the losses were announced. Drew was paid more
than $15 million in each of the last two years, according to
company reports to shareholders.
REGULATORS ON HOT SEAT
Wednesday's hearing will provide lawmakers with their first
chance to quiz the regulators responsible for monitoring
JPMorgan, the largest U.S. bank by assets, since the losses were
announced.
Regulators have come under scrutiny for not raising red
flags earlier about the massive hedging strategy that went awry,
despite having more than 100 examiners embedded at JPMorgan.
The OCC regulates JPMorgan's banking activities, while the
Federal Reserve Bank of New York is the primary regulator of
JPMorgan's holding company.
Curry is due to testify alongside Fed Governor Daniel
Tarullo, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp acting Chairman Martin
Gruenberg, Deputy Treasury Secretary Neal Wolin, and Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray.
Dimon is scheduled to appear before the committee next week.
In his prepared testimony, Curry said the value of the
JPMorgan position "deteriorated rapidly" at the end of April and
during the first days of May, after OCC examiners began to
evaluate the trades and strategy at the bank.
In late 2011 and early 2012, JPMorgan revised its strategy
to reduce the amount of protection it had against credit losses
in a stressed global economy, Curry said.
But the instruments the bank chose to make the move were
different from those that had been used originally and the
change introduced new risks, he said. The new threats included
higher liquidity risk, which means the bank might not be able to
easily change the positions.
Curry said that since that time, the OCC has been meeting
daily with JPMorgan managers to re-evaluate the bank's risk
management and what actions JPMorgan should take to reduce the
risk of the positions at issue.
Tarullo, in his prepared testimony, said the Fed is also
paying close attention to the steps the bank is taking to
"de-risk" the portfolio.
OCC examiners have not found activity at other large banks
similar to the scale or complexity of JPMorgan's trading
activity, Curry said.
Lawmakers are expected to press regulators on how the
trading debacle will impact the final version of the so-called
Volcker rule, which is expected to be released in the coming
months.
The Volcker rule prohibits banks that enjoy government
backstops like deposit insurance or access to Fed loans from
trading with their own funds for profit.
The trading crackdown, which was included in the 2010
Dodd-Frank financial oversight law, does provide an exemption
for trades made to hedge risk.
Supporters of the restrictions are pressuring regulators to
tighten the exemption, arguing the JPMorgan losses are evidence
that a draft rule released in October would provide too much
leeway.
Curry said the OCC has not drawn any conclusions about
whether the JPMorgan trades would have fallen under the Volcker
rule.