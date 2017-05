NEW YORK Feb 24 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday it is aiming to save around $1.4 billion in annual expenses by cutting costs and simplifying businesses mainly in its consumer- and investment-banking units.

The largest U.S. bank expects annual expenses in 2015 to fall to roughly $57 billion from $58.4 billion in 2014, according to presentations at its annual investor day. (Reporting by David Henry and Peter Rudegeair; Editing by Paul Simao)