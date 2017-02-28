UPDATE 3-JPMorgan eyes bigger investor payouts as it nears capital needs

(Recasts to focus on higher payouts, updates stock price)
By David Henry and Sweta Singh
Feb 28 No. 1 U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co
may return more money to shareholders than it earns over
the next few years, it forecast on Tuesday, an encouraging sign
for investors who have been waiting for richer dividends and
share repurchases.
The prediction came in documents posted on JPMorgan's
website for its annual investor day, where top executives
offered their vision for the four major business lines and
financial targets for the broader institution.
Although JPMorgan is sticking to its long-term target of
returning 55 percent to 75 percent of net income to
shareholders, the bank could pay out as much as 120 percent in
the medium term, according to a presentation. That would mean
JPMorgan is generating more than enough profit to invest in its
businesses and meet regulatory capital requirements, and can
even reduce some of that capital.
The new prediction is up from a 65 percent medium-term
scenario that JPMorgan offered last year.
"It does feel like we have reached an inflection point for
capital," Chief Financial Officer Marianne Lake said at the
event.
There is "no good reason" why JPMorgan could not have a
capital ratio at the lower end of a targeted range, she added.
The bank aims to maintain enough high-quality capital to cover
11 percent to 12.5 percent of its risk-weighted assets.
Big U.S. banks have encountered a slew of new capital
requirements in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, many
of them implemented over a period of years. They also must get
their capital plans approved by the U.S. Federal Reserve through
an annual "stress test," meaning that banks cannot unilaterally
decide to increase dividends or share repurchases.
Prior to the crisis, it was not unusual for big banks to
distribute all of their earnings to shareholders. JPMorgan, the
largest U.S. lender, has managed to stay ahead of capital
requirements while increasing earnings and boosting payouts, but
not to that level. Last year, it returned $15 billion to
shareholders, roughly 61 percent of earnings.
At Tuesday's confab at JPMorgan's headquarters in New York,
Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon and other top executives
mingle with investors, analysts and reporters. It drew hundreds
of besuited money managers who got a chance to press managers
about a wide range of topics, from geopolitics to expense
ratios.
JPMorgan said it plans to spend more this year to grow its
credit-card business and stay competitive in an industry that
has become increasingly technology-focused.
But even with higher costs, the bank maintained its
long-term targets for a cost-to-revenue ratio of 55 percent and
for a return on tangible common equity of about 15 percent,
signaling management's belief that the investments will pay off.
Although executives say JPMorgan is focused on efficiency,
they have also pushed back against the idea that they should,
for instance, cut branches to get a quick profit boost. They
have instead advocated for investing in key businesses, like
credit cards, as well as technology that can help JPMorgan lure
more customers and keep existing ones happy.
One of its slides characterized its approach to costs as:
"Innovate, automate, and eliminate waste."
Innovation was a theme for the day, with displays
highlighting JPMorgan's technology bona fides in ATMs,
cybersecurity and "trader experience," among other things.
JPMorgan's shares were down 0.2 percent at $90.25. They have
risen about 29 percent since Donald Trump won the U.S.
presidential election on Nov. 8.
