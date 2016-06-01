JPMorgan exec sees 'mid-teens' percentage rise in Q2 markets revenue

NEW YORK, June 1 JPMorgan Chase & Co is on track for a mid-teens percentage increase in markets revenue in the second quarter compared with a weak period a year earlier, a top executive said on Wednesday.

Daniel Pinto, chief executive for corporate and investment banking, said at an investor conference that the pickup in market activity that began in March continued through April and May and will deliver the revenue increase if it holds. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)