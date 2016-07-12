JPMorgan to raise minimum wage for 18,000 U.S. workers

NEW YORK, July 12 JPMorgan Chase & Co Inc
said on Tuesday it will raise the minimum wage for
18,000 U.S. employees over three years, a decision that follows
political pressure and moves by some states to raise pay for
low-level workers.
The wage increase at the United States' largest bank will be
from a current floor of $10.15 an hour to a range of $12 to
$16.50 an hour, Chief Executive Jamie Dimon wrote in an op-ed
article in the New York Times.
"It is true that too many people are not getting a fair
opportunity to get ahead," said Dimon, who received $27 million
in compensation for 2015. "We must find ways to help them move
up the economic ladder." (nyti.ms/29LmNy6)
The widening gap between pay for entry-level workers and top
corporate executives has become a political issue in the United
States. Last week, Democrats moved toward calling for an
increase in the national minimum wage in their 2016 party
platform.
The current U.S. federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour. A
movement called Fight for $15 has rallied protests among workers
demanding a $15 an hour national minimum wage. California this
year decided to raise its minimum wage to that level by 2023 and
New York said it would eventually hike the wage to $15 an hour
in New York City and surrounding areas.
Dimon said raises at the bank would vary depending on
geographic and market factors.
The workers, who include many branch office tellers and
customer service representatives, already receive benefits such
as medical insurance worth an average of $11,000 a year, he
said.
The pay rise comes as JPMorgan and other banks face pressure
from investors to cut operating costs as low interest rates hold
down revenue.
A tightening U.S. labor market is also encouraging companies
to increase pay with Starbucks this week announcing it
would increase staff remuneration by between 5 percent and 15
percent. Starbucks' move came after employees accused the coffee
chain of "extreme" cutbacks in work hours.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; editing by Carmel
Crimmins, Cynthia Osterman and Andrew Hay)