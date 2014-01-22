Most JPMorgan employees get no raise as legal bills mount -source

NEW YORK Jan 22 JPMorgan Chase & Co is
telling employees this week about their 2013 bonuses, and most
workers are not getting pay increases for the year thanks to the
bank's massive legal bills, a person familiar with the matter
said.
Overall compensation per employee was roughly flat with
2012, just as managers had warned employees in November, said
the person who was not authorized to speak publicly.
While some individuals are getting more money,
their payouts have come at the expense of others.
Pay increases have been muted across much of the banking
sector in the aftermath of the financial crisis, but 2013 was
especially tough at JPMorgan as profits declined because of the
cost to settle government and private claims against the bank.
The bank announced about $20 billion of settlements in 2013
and recorded firm wide legal expenses of $11.1 billion, up from
$5 billion in 2012. The additional legal expenses were
responsible for all of the company's 9 percent increase in
non-interest expenses. Net income in 2013 was $17.9 billion,
down 16 percent from 2012.
Company-wide compensation expense was $30.8 billion for the
year, up a fraction of one percent from 2012. At the same time,
JPMorgan reduced headcount by more than 7,500 people to 251,196,
with the result that compensation expense per employee rose
nearly 4 percent to $122,653, according to data disclosed by the
company last week.
Most of JPMorgan' job cuts were from positions handling
mortgage loans. Some tellers in bank branches were also replaced
with financial advisors selling investment products.
In the company's Corporate & Investment Bank, where its
deal-makers and traders work, total compensation expense
declined 4 percent and employment remained flat. Average
compensation expense per employee in the division was $207,368,
down about $10,000 from a year earlier.