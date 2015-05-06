ISS, Glass Lewis recommend JPMorgan shareholders vote against pay plan

May 6 Two major proxy advisory firms, Glass
Lewis & Co and ISS, recommended that JPMorgan Chase & Co's
shareholders vote against the bank's executive
compensation plan.
JPMorgan's shareholders are scheduled to vote on the bank's
executive pay in a non-binding motion at its annual meeting on
May 19.
Glass Lewis said its analysis indicated that JPMorgan was
"deficient in aligning pay with performance."
ISS said the reintroduction of a large discretionary cash
bonus in Chief Executive Jamie Dimon's pay mix without a
compelling rationale has weakened the performance-basis of his
pay.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru;
Editing by Kirti Pandey)