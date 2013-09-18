UPDATE 1-Power veteran Posoli returns to JPMorgan to advise on commods sale

NEW YORK, Sept 18 Power market veteran Paul
Posoli has returned to JPMorgan Chase & Co. after a
year-long sabbatical to help advise on the bank's sale of its
physical commodities business, according to an internal bank
memo.
Posoli, a senior trading executives who rose through Enron
and utility giant Calpine before building a formidable gas and
power trading division at Bear Stearns, will serve on the
commodity unit's management team in an advisory capacity,
according to the memo from commodities chief Blythe Masters, a
copy of which was seen by Reuters.
Posoli, who ran the bank's global gas, power, coal and
emissions business until his hiatus last year, is also expected
to be part of the new entity's management team if the division
is sold as a "new, going concern", according to the memo.
"It need not be said that we are extremely fortunate to have
someone of Paul's caliber, expertise and knowledge of the
industry be integrally involved in charting the future of our
business," she wrote.
"His decision to return, in and of itself, is a vote of
confidence in the value of the business that we have built."
John Anderson will continue to run JPMorgan's global gas and
power business, the memo said.
His return may bolster efforts to sell the sprawling
division, which JPMorgan is quitting amid searing regulatory
scrutiny and public criticism, as well as an industry-wide
downturn in margins for the capital-intensive trade.
Several industry sources, including two people who have
worked with Posoli, said he is highly regarded in the energy
trading industry and is a smart and hard-working leader.
Masters, a life-long JPMorgan banker who spent billions
building the commodities group into the biggest if not the most
profitable on Wall Street, may also remain with the physical
commodities unit after the sale, sources have said.
Posoli left Enron in 1999, several years before it
collapsed, to join Calpine, where he helped build out a major
power trading platform. He later joined Bear Stearns,
transforming it within years into one of the biggest U.S. power
and natural gas traders until it was bought by JPMorgan.