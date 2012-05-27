JPMorgan replaces prime brokerage head - source

| LONDON
LONDON May 27 JPMorgan Chase & Co has
named Teresa Heitsenrether as the new head of its global prime
brokerage business, a source familiar with the situation said.
Heitsenrether, who had been setting up the business from
London in the European, Middle East and Africa region, replaces
Lou Lebedin.
The firm, which strengthened its competitive position
through the 2008 financial crisis, disclosed earlier this month
that it had suffered trading losses of more than $2 billion,
giving ammunition to proponents of tighter rules on Wall Street.
But the change at the unit -- which is part of the
investment bank and provides loans and other services to hedge
fund clients -- was unrelated to the loss, or any other
incident, and had long been in the works, said the source,
speaking on condition of anonymity.
JPMorgan declined to comment.
The bank became a major prime broker in 2008 when it bought
the failed Bear Stearns, bringing in Lebedin.
Heitsenrether has long worked in JPMorgan's fixed-income
prime brokerage business, the source said, and would return to
New York to take up her new position.
She had moved to London to set up the prime brokerage
business in the region, and it had always been the plan that she
would take the global role from Lebedin, though this had now
been "accelerated", the source said.
JPMorgan was looking for new opportunities for Lebedin
within the organisation, the source said, but it had not decided
yet what his role would be.