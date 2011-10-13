JPM results signal tough quarter for private equity

* JPM Private Equity posted loss of $347 mln

* Writedowns, decline in public securities hurt

NEW YORK Oct 13 A loss at JPMorgan Chase & Co's (JPM.N) private equity group signals a tough quarter for buyout shops, as global economic uncertainty and market declines hit the value of their investments.

JPMorgan said on Thursday its private equity segment swung to a loss of $347 million in the third quarter, compared with a profit of $344 million in the same period last year, hurt by writedowns on private investments and lower valuations of public securities in its portfolio.

Major publicly traded private equity firms -- Blackstone Group (BX.N), KKR & Co (KKR.N) and Apollo Global Management (APO.N) -- could see similar pressures on profits. Blackstone will be the first in the group to report results next week.

Private equity firms are required to mark their portfolios to market, which results in swings in profits as markets gyrate.

"It's reasonable to expect some markdowns across private equity portfolio companies," said Michael Kim, an analyst at Sandler O'Neill. "That's going to lead to some pressure on earnings."

"The slowing global economy likely has put some pressure on the outlook and the growth trajectories for some of their portfolio companies," Kim said.

Kim expects Blackstone and KKR -- the two companies he covers -- to post negative economic net income, a measure of profitability used by these companies.

Analysts, on average, expect Blackstone to report a profit of 21 cents per share, while KKR is estimated to report a loss of 99 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Apollo is expected to report a loss of 56 cents per share, according to these estimates.

These firms also face a challenging deal environment, where financing for acquisitions has become more expensive and less readily available, and exits of investments through initial public offerings are difficult.

Still, a diverse line of business should help offset some of these issues.

Blackstone, for instance, got only about a third of its earnings from private equity in the last 12 months, Kim said. The firm also has businesses such as real estate and fund of funds.

"They have got other businesses that continue to gain momentum," Kim said.

KKR and Apollo declined to comment. Blackstone was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Paritosh Bansal, editing by Dave Zimmerman)